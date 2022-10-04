3 HCA Healthcare leaders to know

Here are three major leaders to know from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, pulled from the company's website:

Sam Hazen. CEO of HCA Healthcare. Mr. Hazen was named CEO of HCA Healthcare in 2019 after working for the company for 39 years. From 2016 to 2019, he served as president and COO, and from 2011 to 2015, he served in various senior positions, including president of operations. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Federation of American Hospitals and the HCA Healthcare Foundation.

William Rutherford. Executive Vice President and CFO. Mr. Rutherford is responsible for the company's treasury department, office of the controller, information technology, government programs, development, investor relations, Parallon and HealthTrust Purchasing Group. He has served at HCA Healthcare for 33 years, formerly as director of operations support, CFO of the outpatient services group and CFO for the Georgia division, among other positions.

Jennifer Berres. Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Berres leads a team of more than 1,600 HR professionals and is in charge of talent acquisition, leadership development, compensation benefits, labor and employee relations, and more. She joined HCA in 1993, and has served as the vice president of HR business partners and the vice president of talent management, among other roles.