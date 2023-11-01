2 keys to private practice success in 2023

The American Medical Association laid out two keys to keep private practices running as 2023 winds down in an Oct. 31 blog post.

Here are two keys to private practice success in 2023, according to organization:

1. Patient and procedures scheduling

Because many patients have met their insurance deductible by the end of the year, physicians should work with administrators to schedule the high-cost treatment and procedures for these patients before the end of the year.

Practices also should ensure they have the supply resources and staff to handle these challenges.

2. Payer platform enrollment

The report also advised physician practices to enroll in payers' online platforms. Enrolling in these allow prior authorizations to be electronically submitted and allow staff members to check the status.

There are also steps in these platforms to ensure that private practices earn Merit-based Incentive Payment System bonuses. The report advises to "start immediately to qualify for the program," and begin submitting data to get the benefits in 2025.