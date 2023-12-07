2 in 5 physicians plan to cut hours 

More than 40% of physicians said they would "likely" or "definitely" reduce clinical work hours in the next year, according to data published in November in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

The survey included 1,344 physicians surveyed from Dec. 9, 2021, to Jan. 24, 2022.

The number, 40.3%, is more than double what it was in 2014, according to the report, when 19.8% of physicians surveyed said they would "likely" or "definitely" cut back clinical hours.

The survey also found that 25.6% physicians said they would "likely" or "definitely" leave their current practice in the next 24 months.

Burnout was a factor in the results — physicians were more likely to cut hours if they had had higher emotional exhaustion or depersonalization scores.

Other factors cited for physicians cutting hours included a current workload that required more time than full time, not feeling valued by one's organization and no longer finding the work fulfilling.