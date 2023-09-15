15 best business schools for entrepreneurs

Bloomberg ranked the best business schools of 2023-24 in multiple areas, including entrepreneurship.

The Stanford Graduate School of Business was the No. 1 overall ranked business school and landed the top spot for best schools for entrepreneurs as well. The publication assessed 110 full-time graduate MBA programs worldwide, collecting data and surveying students, alumni and employers. The surveys focused on learning, networking, career opportunities and skill development.

Bloomberg also collected data about where recent graduates from the MBA programs worked. Healthcare ranked No. 4 with programs at 101 schools and 788 MBAs hired.

Here are the rankings for the top business schools for entrepreneurs:

1. Stanford University - Graduate School of Business

2. UC San Diego Rady School of Management

3. MIT Sloan School of Management

4. University of Chicago Booth School of Business

5. Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business

6. UC Berkeley Haas

7. Carnegie Mellon Tepper School of Business

8. Washington University Olin Business School

9. University of Maryland Smith School of Business

10. Harvard Business School

11. Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business

12. Texas Christian University Neeley School of Business

13. Brigham Young University Marriott School of Business

14. William and Mary Raymond A. Mason School of Business

15. Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management