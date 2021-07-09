10 more ASC administrators to know

Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

If you'd like to nominate an administrator for the list, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Matthew Solis is the administrator of Downtown Surgery Center in Tampa, Fla., where he has served for the past year. Downtown Surgery Center is a multispecialty center certified by Medicare.

2. Cindy Schuetz, RN, is the administrator of Orange Park, Fla.-based Seaside Surgery Center, where she has served for four years. Her center is reportedly the first ASC in Southwest Florida to offer total joint replacements.

3. Boris Tripolski is the administrator of the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care-accredited Universal Care Surgery Center in North Hollywood, Calif., where he has served for five years. According to his colleagues, Mr. Tripolski transformed his center's work environment and added an outpatient spine and total knee replacement program since joining the center.

4. Aby Morris, RN, is the administrator of Union City (Tenn.) Surgery Center. She recently spoke with Becker's on the importance of independence to her center.

5. Sean McCallister was recently named administrator of a new ASC and gastroenterology center on a Saltzer Health campus in Meridian, Idaho. He will be heading the Saltzer Surgery Center, which opened in May.

6. Joe Peluso is the administrator at Aestique Surgery Center in Greensburg, Pa. He recently spoke with Becker's about how securing reimbursements is one of the biggest threats to ASCs.

7. Missty Pearson is the administrator of Fish Pond Surgery Center in Waco, Texas. She recently joined "Becker's Ambulatory Surgery Centers Podcast'' to discuss how a management transition facilitated growth at her ASC.

8. Christina Goodall, RN, DNP, is the administrator of Atlanta Orthopedic Institute, where she has served for the past year. Her center offers joint replacement, sports medicine and orthopedic surgery, among other services.

9. Lianne McDowell, CASC, is the CEO and administrator of South Portland Surgical Center in Tualatin, Ore. She joined Becker's Spine, Orthopedic & Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference hosted June 8-17.

10. Ashley Karathanasis, CASC, is the administrator of Lexington (Ken.) Clinic, where she has served for more than 13 years.