How a management transition facilitated growth for one Texas ASC

Transitioning to a new management company gave one Texas ASC the opportunity to focus on growth.

Missty Pearson, administrator of Fish Pond Surgery Center in Waco, Texas, joined "Becker's Ambulatory Surgery Centers Podcast'' to discuss how her center is focusing on growth.

Question: How are you thinking about growth?

Missty Pearson: We just changed management companies — we joined with Compass Surgical Partners right before the pandemic. With that change, growth has been one of our big focus points for our center.

The dynamic was so much different than when we had started with our original owners. They were getting older and some were retiring. We also had a large number of those owners that had transitioned from an independent practice to becoming hospital employees.

With that, and then with COVID-19, it was just really important to syndicate — explore opportunities and service lines that we had not previously provided. And we're now focusing on encouraging new investors and current investors. We're trying to capture increasing case volumes through showcasing an efficiency model here at the surgery center.

From the patient perspective, we're working on payment plans or options to make their surgery costs more feasible in order to grow our service lines, case volumes and just overall just grow the business.