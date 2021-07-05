Saltzer Health names administrator of ASC, GI center

Nampa, Idaho-based Saltzer Health named Sean McCallister the administrator of a new ASC and gastroenterology center on its campus in Meridian, Idaho, the health system announced July 2.

He will be heading the Saltzer Surgery Center, which opened in May — a 22,500-square-foot center housing five operating rooms and one procedure room. Additionally, Mr. McCallister will run the 14,200-square-foot gastroenterology center that will open this summer.

Mr. McCallister formerly served as the CEO of the Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo, Wyo., and as the site administrator at McCall, Idaho-based St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center.

The ASC is a joint venture between Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and community physicians, the release said.