He 'dramatically increased team morale': An ASC administrator to know

Since becoming the managing director of North Hollywood, Calif.-based Universal Care Surgery Center in 2016, Boris Tripolski has transformed the center's work environment, according to colleagues.

Mr. Tripolski "quickly identified how to shape the center to become the leading choice for physicians and patients in Los Angeles," according to clinical psychologist Samantha Liberman, who has worked with Mr. Tripolski through her connections with orthopedic surgeons.

In his first year, he created an outpatient spine and total knee replacement program with zero infections and a 99 percent patient satisfaction rate through recruiting physicians and negotiating equipment, Ms. Liberman told Becker's.

In 2019, he recruited a small group of gastroenterologists and general surgeons who specialize in laparoscopic nissen fundoplication to help treat patients with severe heartburn.

Key to his success is his outgoing personality, and "his dedication to outreach has contributed tremendously to the center, as well as the community in which he resides," Ms. Liberman said.

"He has created an incredibly positive work environment and dramatically increased team morale and efficiency," she said. "He always demonstrated an incredible work ethic, an extensive knowledge of surgical center administration and of business administration. He is well respected by his colleagues and all those that work with him."

Universal Care Surgery Center is a multispecialty ASC accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.