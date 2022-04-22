Here are 10 ASC administrators to know:

If you'd like to nominate an ASC administrator, please contact pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Sally Dargan is the administrator of the Physician's Surgery Center of Knoxville (Tenn.), where she has served since 2000. Her center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

2. Theresa Piatt is the administrator of Lorain (Ohio) Surgery Center. She also serves on the Ohio Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers' board of trustees.

3. Ryan Gregory is the administrator of Middle Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center in Murfreesboro, where he has served since 2018. His center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

4. Suzanne McCarthy is the administrator of Methodist Germantown Surgery Center in Memphis, Tenn. Her center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

5. Karen Sumida is the administrator of The Surgery Center of Athens, Tenn. She also serves on the board of the Tennessee Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

6. Angela Eaton, RN, is the administrator of AnMed Health Medicus Surgery Center in Anderson, S.C., where she has served since October 2007. Her center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

7. Phil Marino is the administrator of Brooklyn Surgery Center in New York City, where he has served since May 2013. His center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

8. Debra Hagendorn is the administrator of South Shore Ambulatory Surgery Center in Lynbrook, N.Y., where she has served since 2003. Her center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.

9. Kim Esteph is the administrator of Orthopedic ONE Surgery Center at Easton in Columbus, Ohio, where she has served since January 2016. She also serves on the Ohio Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers' board of trustees.

10. Christian Berlinquette is the administrator of Ridges Surgery Center in Burnsville, Minn., where he has served since February 2017. His center made Newsweek's list of top ASCs in 2022.