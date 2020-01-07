3 companies hiring ASC leaders

The following ASCs and management companies are looking for experienced administrators:

1. United Surgical Partners International. USPI is seeking a clinical director to oversee clinical evaluations, hiring and mentoring at its ASC in Creve Coeur, Mo. The ideal candidate will have a BSN degree or higher and experience managing staff. Learn more here.

2. Physicians Endoscopy. PE is seeking a candidate with five to 10 years of experience in gastroenterology ASC management to join its team as vice president of operations in New York City. Duties include serving as the interim administrator for new facilities, participating on operation boards and providing oversight for multiple ASCs. Apply here.

3. The Bone & Joint Center. The Bone & Joint Center in Wausau, Wisc. is seeking an ASC administrator to maintain budgets, productivity systems and cost containment solutions. The candidate should have previous care experience, a bachelor's degree and experience in outpatient surgery center operations. Learn more here.

