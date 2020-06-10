Where the GI platforms stand & more: 8 GI industry key notes

Here are eight updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

The American Gastroenterological Association issued a guideline June 9 on probiotics use in gastroenterology, recommending against the use of such treatments at this time.

CRH Medical completed a pair of deals to expand its anesthesiology practice portfolio.

Colorectal surgeon Samuel Luka, MD, is using the THD Doppler Hemorrhoid System at Las Vegas-based Durango Outpatient Surgery Center to accelerate patients' recovery.

The National Institutes of Health granted Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina more than $16.5 million to open two digestive disease research centers.

Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology opened an endoscopy center in Lakeway-Bee Cave, Texas, June 5.

Private equity investment skyrocketed in gastroenterology in 2019, and although it's expected COVID-19 will hamper activity temporarily going forward, here's where each platform stands at the midpoint of 2020.

Private equity-backed Gastro Health had to temporarily close several of its affiliated centers in response to COVID-19.

Gastroenterologist Rob Brandenburg, DO, joined Gallipolis, Ohio-based Holzer Health System.

