AGA guideline doesn't recommend probiotics for most digestive diseases

The American Gastroenterological Association issued a guideline June 9 on probiotics use in gastroenterology, recommending against the use of such treatments at this time.

The guideline, published in Gastroenterology, found only three clinical scenarios where probiotics were beneficial to patients; but in general, there was not enough evidence to support the use of probiotics for most conditions.

Probiotics should be used in the following settings:

To prevent C. difficile infections in adult and children taking antibiotics.

To prevent necrotizing enterocolitis in preterm, low birthweight infants.

To manage pouchitis.

AGA doesn't recommend probiotics for the treatment of Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome and general C. difficile infection.

The guideline is available here.

