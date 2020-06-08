CRH Medical acquires GI anesthesia practice, starts joint venture

CRH Medical completed a pair of deals to expand its anesthesiology practice portfolio.

What you should know:

1. CRH acquired 75 percent of Lake Lanier Anesthesiology Associates in Gainesville, Ga. The practice provides gastrointestinal anesthesia services to two ASCs in the area and has an estimated annual revenue of $2.7 million.

2. The company used cash on hand and a credit facility to complete the transaction.

3. CRH also launched a joint venture to develop a new anesthesia practice. Once the deal is complete, CRH will own a 51 percent interest stake in Oconee River Anesthesia Associates in Athens, Ga. The practice will provide anesthesia services to a single ASC with an estimated annual revenue of $500,000.

4. CRH owns facilities that provide anesthesia services to 19 ASCs in Georgia.

