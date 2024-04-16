GI-specific ASC opens in Louisiana

An ASC specializing in gastroenterology, colon-rectal procedures and pain management has opened in Metairie, La.

AVALA Surgery Center offers tailored care to patients, focusing on outpatient endoscopic procedures, streamlining the screening and diagnosis of illnesses within the GI tract, according to an April 16 news release from the ASC.

It will also offer evaluations and diagnostic imaging for pain management, allowing physicians to gain a comprehensive understanding of each patient's pain-causing condition, enabling them to develop personalized treatment plans, the release said.