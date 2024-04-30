Oshi Health taps two new leaders

Virtual digestive health platform Oshi Health has added Martin Anderson as its chief technology officer and Nathan Paulsen as its vice president of health plan partnerships.

The virtual GI clinic is continuing its growth and expansion after a successful 2023, in which 92% of Oshi members achieved symptom control, often in less than four months, while achieving all-cause medical cost savings of $10,200 per patient in six months driven by decreases in avoidable testing, ER visits and medication utilization, according to an April 29 press release.

More than 30 million Americans have access to Oshi's virtual multidisciplinary digestive care through in-network, accountable contracts with Aetna, BCBS Massachusetts and other national and regional health plans.

Mr. Anderson joins Oshi from technology-enabled mental health provider AbleTo, where he built and led the engineering team.

Mr. Paulsen joins Oshi Health from UnitedHealthcare, according to his LinkedIn page, where he developed the national virtual specialist care strategy and network — clinically validating, contracting and overseeing virtual care programs across all major specialties.