United Digestive, OMNY Health strikes GI partnership

Gastroenterology supergroup United Digestive has partnered with OMNY Health, a provider of healthcare data and insights.

United Digestive will join over 5,000 GI providers serving more than 10 million patients within OMNY's research network, according to an April 22 press release.

OMNY works with health systems to enable insights on patient population characteristics, care delivery patterns and treatment outcomes based on data from de-identified inpatient and ambulatory care electronic health records.

The GI offering will include information covering pharmacy orders, lab and diagnostic test results, comorbidities, symptom checklists, and provider clinical assessment scores.