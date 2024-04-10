Medtronic, ModMed to collaborate on GI Genius documentation

Medtronic has entered into a new partnership with specialty-focused EHR company ModMed to enhance documentation of its GI Genius polyp detection tool.

GI Genius uses artificial intelligence to improve the rates of polyp detection among colonoscopy patients, achieving a 50% reduction in missed colorectal polyps over a standard colonoscopy, according to an April 10 press release.

Medtronic will input data from GI Genius into ModMed's GI-focused platform to reduce the manual effort of documenting procedural metrics captured during the colonoscopy process.

"We've been a customer of both Medtronic and ModMed for years, which has been beneficial to help address the sharp rise in demand of patients seeking colonoscopies since guidelines for screening for colon cancer changed," Michael Weinstein, MD, CEO at Capital Digestive Care, said in the release. "By having these two technologies work together, we will see significantly faster reporting and processing times, enabling us to see more patients."