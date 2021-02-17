Pinnacle GI Partners' latest partnership, 5 salary stats and more — 7 GI industry notes

Here are seven updates from gastroenterology companies and practices over the past week:

1. Barry Kaufman, MD, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.-based Atlantic Gastroenterology Associates, developed a COVID-19 testing program to allow his ASC to remain open and perform high procedure volumes during the pandemic.

2. Pinnacle GI Partners partnered with East Lansing, Mich.-based Digestive Health Institute.

3. Iterative Scopes and Eli Lilly reached a partnership to research how artificial intelligence can improve the understanding of inflammatory bowel disease pathophysiology and target identification.

4. A Gastro Health-Alabama affiliate in Birmingham is using Ambu's single-use duodenoscope. The device was approved by the FDA in July 2020.

5. The FDA approved Smart Medical Systems' G-Eye colonoscope for the second time. The device will be installed at New York City-based NYU Langone Health.

6. Reno, Nev.-based Gastroenterology Consultants suffered an internal network data breach that occurred Dec. 8. More than 2,000 patients were affected.

7. Here are five statistics on gastroenterologist salary and incentive bonuses from Physicians Thrive.

