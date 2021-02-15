5 stats on GI salary & incentive bonuses: Physicians Thrive

Physicians Thrive released its "Physician Compensation Report 2020," providing an array of salary information.

The financial planning company used information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook, Doximity's "2019 Physician Compensation Report," information from salary.com, Merrit Hawkins' "2019 Review of Physician and Advanced Practitioner Recruiting Incentives," and Medscape's "2020 Compensation Overview."

Here are five points related to gastroenterology:

1. Regional median salaries:

Eastern: $300,000

Midwest: $484,445

Southern: $396,872

Western: $370,658

2. Gastroenterologists had the lowest regional median salaries of the other four physician specialties included in the regional breakdown of the report: cardiology, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery and neurological surgery.

3. Compared to all median salaries, gastroenterologists had the fifth-highest at $400,000.

4. GIs received an average incentive bonus of $63,000, the sixth-highest incentive bonus of 15 included specialties.

5. GIs were among the top 20 most recruited physicians, but the list was not ranked.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.