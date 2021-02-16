Nevada GI practice suffers data breach; 2,500 patients affected

Reno, Nev.-based Gastroenterology Consultants is investigating an internal network data breach that occurred Dec. 8 and affected 2,500 patients.

Some patient information was compromised, according to a Feb. 16 This Is Reno report. The practice believes names, mailing addresses, phone numbers and other personally identifiable information was stolen from the practice's server.

HHS was notified of the incident Jan. 6, according to the agency's breach portal.

The practice said it took immediate action, and hired a cyber forensic firm and went to federal law enforcement to investigate the breach. Gastroenterology Consultants administrators are contacting patients who had their information compromised..

Gastroenterology Consultants has 19 physicians, three clinical locations and three endoscopy centers. The practice's centers are all accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

