Physicians Endoscopy partner develops, leads COVID-19 testing program

Barry Kaufman, MD, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.-based Atlantic Gastroenterology Associates, developed a COVID-19 testing program that has allowed his ASC to remain open and perform high procedure volumes through the COVID-19 pandemic.

After elective procedures were canceled in New Jersey, Dr. Kaufman invested early in COVID-19 swab testing and used his practice's partnership with Genesis Laboratory Management to set up on-site testing to resume elective procedures. Once the testing site was set up, Dr. Kaufman was in the parking lot of his ASC, ACCESS Surgery Center, screening and testing patients and staff for the virus to ensure procedures would be performed safely.

Word of the program spread throughout the community, and his center soon became a community screening site. He hopes the increased awareness of the surgery center will encourage patients to seek out care for other ailments.

Jamison, Pa.-based Physicians Endoscopy highlighted Dr. Kaufman's testing program in a Feb. 10 release.

