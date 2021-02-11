Pinnacle GI Partners adds another Michgian practice in 2nd postformation deal

Pinnacle GI Partners has deepened its roots in Michigan, partnering with East Lansing, Mich.-based Digestive Health Institute, PE Hub reported Jan. 10.

Digestive Health Institute also does business as Michigan Gastroenterology Institute, Capitol Colorectal Surgery and Greater Lansing Anesthesia Services.

Pinnacle GI Partners, the largest GI provider in Michigan, now has a network of 24 physicians and 20 locations in the state.

The financial terms of the deal were not provided.

PE Hub reports that Michigan Gastroenterology Institute sought out a private equity partner for relief from the increasing cost and complications associated with running a healthcare practice.

This is PI Pinnacle Partners second postformation deal.

