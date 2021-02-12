Gastro Health affiliate begins using single-use duodenoscope in Alabama

A Miami-based Gastro Health affiliate in Birmingham, Ala., is using Ambu's single-use duodenoscope, the platform announced Feb. 10.

Gastro Health is using the duodenoscope for endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography procedures. Kenneth Sigman, MD, believes he is the first physician in the state to use the single-use device.

The FDA approved Ambu's single-use device in July 2020.

Single-use duodenoscopes are gaining popularity due to contamination issues common with reusable duodenoscopes.

Dr. Sigman said: "Overall, the ability to transfer over to a single-use duodenoscope is a win for both physicians and patients. It allows us to advance patient safety through innovative design and provide the safest and best possible outcomes to our patients."

