How United Digestive fared in 2023

From getting a new private equity partner to adding GI Genius to its ASCs, United Digestive has had a big year.
Here's what United Digestive did in 2023:
February
- United Digestive acquired the Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Gulfshore Endoscopy Center, both in Naples, Fla.
March
- United Digestive partnered with private equity firm Kohlberg & Company.
August
- United Digestive partnered with software and automated workflow solutions platform Provation to standardize documentation across all of its endoscopy facilities.
- United Digestive and payer Oscar Health partnered to extend care to patients in Georgia.
- United Digestive added Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module to all 22 of its managed ASCs.
October
- United Digestive physician Daniel Mullady, MD, a gastroenterology and interventional endoscopy specialist at the Center for Digestive and Liver Health in Savannah, Ga., completed the first peroral endoscopic myotomy in the area.
- Two ASCs managed by United Digestive earned spots on Newsweek's list of the best ASCs in the nation for 2024.