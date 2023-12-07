GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

How United Digestive fared in 2023

Riz Hatton -  

From getting a new private equity partner to adding GI Genius to its ASCs, United Digestive has had a big year.

Here's what United Digestive did in 2023: 

February

  • United Digestive acquired the Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Gulfshore Endoscopy Center, both in Naples, Fla. 

March

  • United Digestive partnered with private equity firm Kohlberg & Company.

August

  • United Digestive partnered with software and automated workflow solutions platform Provation to standardize documentation across all of its endoscopy facilities.
  • United Digestive and payer Oscar Health partnered to extend care to patients in Georgia.
  • United Digestive added Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module to all 22 of its managed ASCs.

October

  • United Digestive physician Daniel Mullady, MD, a gastroenterology and interventional endoscopy specialist at the Center for Digestive and Liver Health in Savannah, Ga., completed the first peroral endoscopic myotomy in the area. 
  • Two ASCs managed by United Digestive earned spots on Newsweek's list of the best ASCs in the nation for 2024. 

