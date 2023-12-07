How United Digestive fared in 2023

From getting a new private equity partner to adding GI Genius to its ASCs, United Digestive has had a big year.

Here's what United Digestive did in 2023:

February

United Digestive acquired the Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Gulfshore Endoscopy Center, both in Naples, Fla.

March

United Digestive partnered with private equity firm Kohlberg & Company.

August

United Digestive partnered with software and automated workflow solutions platform Provation to standardize documentation across all of its endoscopy facilities.

United Digestive and payer Oscar Health partnered to extend care to patients in Georgia.

United Digestive added Medtronic's GI Genius artificial intelligence endoscopy module to all 22 of its managed ASCs.

October

United Digestive physician Daniel Mullady, MD, a gastroenterology and interventional endoscopy specialist at the Center for Digestive and Liver Health in Savannah, Ga., completed the first peroral endoscopic myotomy in the area.