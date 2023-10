Two ASCs managed by GI management services organization United Digestive have earned spots on Newsweek's list of the best ASCs in the nation for 2024.

The United Digestive ASCs earning recognition include Fort Myers, Fla.-based Gastroenterology Associates of Southwest Florida's Barkley Surgicenter and Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates' Stockbridge, Ga.-based Southern Crescent Endoscopy Center, according to an Oct. 25 press release.

The two centers are among 67 endoscopy ASCs named on the list.