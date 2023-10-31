United Digestive physician completes 1st peroral endoscopic myotomy

United Digestive physician Daniel Mullady, MD, a gastroenterology and interventional endoscopy specialist at the Center for Digestive and Liver Health in Savannah, Ga., has completed the first peroral endoscopic myotomy in the area.

POEM procedures are minimally invasive and used to treat esophageal motility disorders, particularly achalasia. It has comparable results to surgery, which has traditionally been the best way to treat the condition.

CDLH has served patients in Savannah for more than 30 years. Dr. Mullady joined the practice in 2022 and is committed to bringing new care options to the region, saving patients from having to travel long distances for procedures, according to an Oct. 31 press release.