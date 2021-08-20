GI Alliance in 2021: 5 updates

Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance has more than 500 locations and more than 600 physicians.

Here's what the company has been up to in 2021:

1. GI Alliance made the first deals of 2021, partnering with Cleburne (Texas) Endoscopy Center, Oak Lawn, Ill.-based GI Associates of Chicago and Dallas-based Digestive Health Associates of Texas, the platform announced Jan. 5 and 6.

2. The company partnered with ObvioHealth, a research organization, to create decentralized clinical trial designs, according to a Jan. 19 news release.

3. GI Alliance formed its first Colorado partnership with Colorado Gastroenterology, according to a June 24 press release.

4. GI Alliance partnered with Salt Lake City-based Utah Gastroenterology, according to a July 1 news release.

5. Homewood, Ill.-based South Suburban Gastroenterology joined GI Alliance, the company said July 6.