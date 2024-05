Here are three gastroenterology centers that have opened that Becker's has reported on since April 10:

1. Denver Digestive Health Specialists, a partner of GI Alliance, opened a new clinic in Arvada, Colo.

2. An ASC specializing in gastroenterology, colon-rectal procedures and pain management opened in Metairie, La.

3. Phoenix-based Arizona Digestive Health opened a new gastroenterology clinic and endoscopy center in Tucson, Ariz.