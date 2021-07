GI Alliance partnered with Salt Lake City-based Utah Gastroenterology, according to a July 1 news release.

Utah Gastroenterology has 19 physicians providing care across 10 locations for more than 20 years. Services include colonoscopies, capsule endoscopy, infusion therapy and liver biopsy.

So far this year, GI Alliance has added practices in Illinois, Texas and Colorado. It now represents more than 580 gastroenterologists across 10 states.