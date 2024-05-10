Can patients wait longer between colonoscopies?

Gastroenterology groups continue to argue over what age patients should begin screening colonoscopies, with some groups recommending 45, while others recommend 50.

Now, new research suggests that the frequency in which eligible patients need colonoscopies could be less.

A new study suggests that the recommended 10-year interval between screening colonoscopies may be safely extended to 15 years in adults with no family history of colorectal cancer whose first colonoscopy is negative, according to a May 9 report from Medscape.

Researchers used Swedish nationwide registry data to compare 110,074 individuals who had a first colonoscopy with negative findings for cancer at age 45-69 years with more than 1.9 million matched controls who either did not have a colonoscopy during the study period or underwent colonoscopy that led to a CRC diagnosis.

During a 29-year follow up period, 484 incident CRCs and 112 CRC deaths occurred in the group with a negative initial colonoscopy.

Extending the colonoscopy interval from 10 to 15 years would miss early detection in only two cancer cases and prevent only one death per every 1,000 individuals, according to the report.

Changing the age would potentially avoid 1,000 colonoscopies. "A longer interval between colonoscopy screenings could be beneficial in avoiding unnecessary invasive examinations," the study reads.