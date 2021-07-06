GI Alliance adds South Suburban Gastroenterology to network

Homewood, Ill.-based South Suburban Gastroenterology has joined GI Alliance, the company said July 6.

The partnership expands GI Alliance's presence in Illinois and expands its network to more than 1,000 providers in 10 states.

South Suburban Gastroenterology has four locations throughout Illinois and includes five physicians, according to the company's website. Its services include colonoscopies, endoscopies and esophageal dilation, among others.

GI Alliance has more than 150 locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah.