The 1st deals of 2021 — GI Alliance makes trio of base-growing transactions

Dallas-based GI Alliance made the first deals of 2021, partnering with Cleburne (Texas) Endoscopy Center, Oak Lawn, Ill.-based GI Associates of Chicago and Dallas-based Digestive Health Associates of Texas, the platform announced Jan. 5 and Jan. 6.

The transactions build on the platform's existing presence.

Cleburne Endoscopy Center was opened in 2016 by Yevgeniy Ostrinsky, MD, who will join GI Alliance. GI Alliance and Dr. Ostrinsky will work to bring new physicians to the area over the next two years.

GI Associates of Chicago was established 25 years ago. The practice has five physicians and two advanced practice providers.

Digestive Health Associates of Texas was established in 1996. The practice is led by James Hakert, MD.

GI Alliance now represents more than 800 providers, including 430 gastroenterologists and physicians.

