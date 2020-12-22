Colonoscopy loophole bill clears first hurdle

The Removing Barriers to Colorectal Cancer Screening Act of 2020 passed the U.S. House and went to the Senate, The Ripon Advance reports.

The bill passed the House Dec. 9. If the Senate passes the bipartisan legislation it would close a loophole for when a screening colonoscopy becomes a diagnostic procedure.

Currently, Medicare beneficiaries can receive a fully-covered screening colonoscopy, but if polyps are discovered during the screening the beneficiary is charged to test them. The costs of the diagnostic colonoscopy act as a deterrent to screening.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., has championed the bill. He said: "Our bill ensures Medicare beneficiaries aren't charged for colonoscopies that discover polyps or any subsequent CRC screenings. We need to do everything we can to lower barriers for individuals to receive these cancer screenings because that will save lives. Our bill does just that."

