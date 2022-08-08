8 gastroenterologists making headlines

Eight gastroenterologists making leadership moves reported by Becker's since July 19:

1. Cleveland Clinic selected Michelle Kim, MD, PhD, to chairf the department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at its Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute.

2. Mukul Arya, MD, has been appointed director of advanced gastroenterology at White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital.

3. Gil Melmed, MD, joined virtual gastrointestinal care company Oshi Health's medical advisory board.

4. Mauricio Garcia Saenz de Sicilia, MD, has been appointed chief of the division of gastroenterology and hepatology and associate professor at the Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences department of internal medicine.

5. Divyanshoo Kohli, MD, has been appointed to the GI specialty board on the American Board of Internal Medicine.

6. Newark, N.J.-based Beth Israel Medical Center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, has named Smruti Mohanty, MD, the new division director of gastroenterology.

7. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has named colorectal surgeon Elizabeth Raskin, MD, the new surgical director for the Margolis Family Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program, part of the Hoag Digestive Institute.

8. Gastrointestinal surgeon Timothy Wang, MD, has been appointed the inaugural member of a new medical advisory board for Mainz Biomed.