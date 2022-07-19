GI surgeon Dr. Timothy Wang named as Mainz Biomed's inaugural advisory board member

Gastrointestinal surgeon Timothy Wang, MD, has been appointed as the inaugural member of a new medical advisory board for Mainz Biomed.

Mainz Biomed specializes in early cancer detection using molecular genetics and will soon begin clinical trials on ColoAlert, an accurate and less-invasive test for colorectal cancer. Mainz uses third-party labs to process testing kits for ColoAlert, rather than operating a single in- house testing facility.

Dr. Wang is the Dorothy L. and Daniel H. Silverberg Professor of Medicine and GI division chief at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City and is a leader in GI cancer research and patient care.

He has also served as the president of the American Gastroenterology Association and was awarded the National Cancer Institute's Outstanding Investigator Award.

Dr. Wang and the advisory board for Mainz will support the ColoAlert trials. The pre-submission application was accepted for review by the FDA in February.

"I'm thrilled to help build out this advisory board and work as a collective to support Mainz in its mission to become the industry leader in developing and commercializing molecular genetics diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancers," Dr. Wang said in a July 19 press release.. "It is an exciting time in the genetic testing field, and Mainz represents a unique opportunity for me to provide insight and direction on next-generation technologies that have the potential to have a profound impact in healthcare."