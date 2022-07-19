Hoag appoints Dr. Elizabeth Raskin as surgical director of inflammatory bowel disease program

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian has named colorectal surgeon Elizabeth Raskin, MD, as the new surgical director for the Margolis Family Inflammatory Bowel disease Program, part of the Hoag Digestive Institute.

Dr. Raskin has 20 years of experience in colon and rectal surgeries, performing robot-assisted surgeries and treating complex colorectal conditions with minimally invasive processes. She previously served as the chief of the division of colon and rectal surgery and director of robotic surgical education at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif.

"Dr. Raskin shares our belief that moving the needle in leading-edge, evidenced-based techniques and innovations can improve lives," IBD Program Director Caroline Hwang, MD, said in a July 19 press release. "We are excited to work with her to further advance our digestive health treatments and services for the communities we serve."