7 gastroenterology tech innovations

Several medical institutions are implementing Medtronic's artificial intelligence-assisted polyp detection device, GI Genius.

Here are seven stories on GI tech Becker's has reported on since Sept. 19:

1. Medtronic will install 115 Medtronic GI Genius AI endoscopy modules at VA medical facilities across the U.S.

2. UH Cleveland Medical Center will receive additional donated GI Genius endoscopy units through a program sponsored by Medtronic and Amazon Web Services.

3. Delta (Utah) Community Hospital, which is part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, has begun using Medtronic's GI Genius.

4. Fujifilm has debuted its new endoscopic ultrasound endoscope, EG-74OUT, a convex ultrasonic endoscope for the upper gastrointestinal tract.

5. Iterative Scopes received FDA 510(k) clearance for its AI-assisted polyp detection device, Skout.

6. The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy has equipped its Chicago Institute for Training and Technology Advanced Bioskills Laboratory and Simulation Center with 16 of Fujifilm's Eluxeo Endoscopic Imaging Systems and 20 700 series endoscopes.

7. UCSF Health is recruiting patients for a clinical trial studying the use of single port robotic technology for colorectal surgery in the U.S.