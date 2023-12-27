7 data breaches impacting GI patients in 2023

2023 was a major year for healthcare data breaches, with cybersecurity incidents occurring across virtually every physician specialty.

Here are seven major data breaches that impacted gastroenterology patients this year:

1. Arietis Health, a medical billing company that services GI facilities, filed a data breach notice Oct. 2 with the Texas attorney general after discovering a hacking incident.

2. Yuba City, Calif.-based Sutter North Surgery Center, which provides GI and endoscopy services to patients, filed a data breach notice in September.

3. More than 134,000 people enrolled or formerly enrolled in certain Massachusetts state programs, including those seeking GI services, had personal information, including medical details and financial data, compromised in a data breach involving a file transfer program used by Boston-based UMass Chan Medical School.

4. A Bethany, Okla., GI patient is suing Oklahoma City-based Integris Health, alleging that the system allowed third parties to take personal patient healthcare information for advertising purposes.

5. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare reported a cybersecurity incident exposing the information of 11 million patients. The health system includes 180 hospitals and 153 ASCs, including GI and endoscopy centers.

6. Patients from Cleveland Clinic, a health system with several ASC and endoscopy center affiliates, were caught in a data breach at medical billing company MedInform.

7. Captify Health, a colonoscopy prep-focused management services company, notified about 244,300 patients that their personal information may have been compromised during a data breach of the company's colonoscopy prep retail site.