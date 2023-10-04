NorthStar Anesthesia patients may have been affected by breach

Medical billing company Arietis Health filed a data breach notice Oct. 2 with the Texas attorney general after discovering a hacking incident, law firm Console and Associates wrote on JDSupra on Oct. 3.

The incident resulted in an unauthorized party being able to access consumers' names, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, state identification card numbers, addresses, Social Security numbers and protected health information.

Arietis Health provides billing services to NorthStar Anesthesia, which owns several pain management and anesthesia practices. Patients of NorthStar Anesthesia may have been affected by the breach.