GI patient sues Integris Health over personal information protection

A Bethany, Okla., resident is suing Oklahoma City-based Integris Health, alleging that the system allowed third parties to take personal patient healthcare information for advertising purposes, according to a July 14 report from The Oklahoman.

The class-action suit filed this week claims companies including Meta, Google, Microsoft and Reddit gained personal information from patients who used Integris' website to learn about physicians, services, health conditions and treatment options.

The suit says the plaintiff has been a patient with Integris since 2017 and treated for gastroenterology, cardiology, sleep apnea, asthma and emergency health issues. He accuses the system of using website digital tracking tools known as pixels that allowed health information to be captured and transmitted to third parties. By installing a pixel on the website, the lawsuit claims Integris "planted a bug" on patients' web browsers that "compelled them to disclose private information and confidential communications to Facebook without their authorization or knowledge."

Integris Health denied the claims.

"Generally, we do not comment on ongoing litigation matters. However, Integris Health does not use the pixels in question on our website as a regular advertising practice," Integris told The Oklahoman in a statement. "This case is similar to several national class-action lawsuits targeting more than 600 health systems across the country alleging the providers used 'Meta pixel' website codes to potentially share confidential medical information of patients via social media tracking tools.".

In February, digital health platform GoodRx paid $1.5 million to settle claims that it disclosed user health information, while BetterHelp was fined $7.8 million in March.

The lawsuit against Integris Health claims negligence, invasion of privacy, breach of implied contract, unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty and violation of the Oklahoma Consumer Protection Act.