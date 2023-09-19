ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Sutter North Surgery Center vendor hit with data breach

Riz Hatton -  

Sightpath Medical filed a data breach notice on behalf of Sutter North Surgery Center in Yuba City, Calif., on Sept. 8, JDSupra reported Sept. 18. 

The notice said that the incident resulted in an unauthorized party being able to access consumers' sensitive information. Sightpath, a laser and cataract equipment vendor, detected unusual activity within its computer network on Feb. 9, 2022, and secured its systems before launching an investigation. 

None of the ASC's computer systems was affected during the incident.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast