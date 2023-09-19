Sutter North Surgery Center vendor hit with data breach

Sightpath Medical filed a data breach notice on behalf of Sutter North Surgery Center in Yuba City, Calif., on Sept. 8, JDSupra reported Sept. 18.

The notice said that the incident resulted in an unauthorized party being able to access consumers' sensitive information. Sightpath, a laser and cataract equipment vendor, detected unusual activity within its computer network on Feb. 9, 2022, and secured its systems before launching an investigation.

None of the ASC's computer systems was affected during the incident.