6 GI partnerships in the last 30 days

From an endoscopy partnership to One GI's expansion, here are six important gastroenterology partnerships Becker's has reported on since Oct. 19.

1. OmniVision partnered with AdaptivEndo for single-use endoscope development.

2. Sebela Pharmaceuticals partnered with the creator of GI medication tegoprazan as the drug's exclusive license holder in the U.S. and Canada.

3. GI OnDemand partnered with Mindset Health for the development of a hypnotherapy program.

4. UroViu partnered with InterMed Resources Tennessee to distribute UroViu's product line.

5. GI OnDemand partnered with IBD management solution Trellus Health.

6. One GI expanded its Ohio presence through a partnership with Gastroenterology and Hepatology Specialists in Canton.