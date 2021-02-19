3 updates on GI-driven ASCs in January

Here are three updates on gastroenterology-driven ASCs in January:

1. Leandro Feo, MD, joined Tenet Florida Physician Services to open an office in Boca Raton, according to a Jan. 4 report.

2. A developer is building a pair of medical office buildings in Leander, Texas, that could house an endoscopy center and gastroenterology clinic owned by Austin Gastroenterology.

3. Bradenton-based Florida Digestive Health Specialists announced plans to open its 26th location in Charlotte Harbor, Fla., according to a Jan. 27 report.

