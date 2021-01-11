Texas GI group could build endoscopy center, clinic in medical office building development

A developer is building a pair of medical office buildings in Leander, Texas, that could house an endoscopy center and gastroenterology clinic owned by Austin Gastroenterology, Community Impact reported Jan. 8.

The developer will construct a one-story, 20,000-square-foot medical office building and a two-story, 27,000-square-foot building on an 8-acre development in Leander.

Trac Bledsoe, who represented the developer, said Austin Gastroenterology is interested in developing the aforementioned facilities at the site.

Mr. Bledsoe said construction would start in the middle of the year.

