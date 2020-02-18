12 hospitals & practices adding or expanding gastroenterology services

Twelve hospitals & practices adding or expanding gastroenterology services in the past year:

1. Suffern, N.Y.-based Good Samaritan Hospital opened an Esophageal and Reflux Center, making it the only hospital in New York's Rockland and Orange counties to have a dedicated center.

2. Altoona, Pa.-based Blair Gastroenterology Associates is adding a 1,800-square-foot addition to its practice and expanding services.

3. Pittsburgh-based providers Allegheny Health Network and Highmark Health opened AHN Center for Advanced Endoscopy at Allegheny General Hospital.

4. Northwest Specialty Hospital, a physician-owned facility in Post Falls, Idaho, has opened an endoscopy center.

5. Monroeville, Pa.-based Forbes Hospital opened a $17 million addition to expand its surgical, gastrointestinal and cardiac services.

6. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System is expanding to meet patient demand. As part of a $9 million project, the health system is adding an endoscopy center to the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger East Hospital.

7. Cleveland-based University Hospitals teamed up with ASC development and management company Physicians Endoscopy to transition and relicense a gastroenterology-focused outpatient department into an ASC.

8. Debra Sukin, CEO of Houston Methodist The Woodlands, detailed a $240 million expansion plan for a new patient care tower with endoscopy services May 29.

9. Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital opened its 37,000-square-foot outpatient clinical center at its hospital in Needham, Mass. The outpatient clinical center offers gastroenterology, cardiology, orthopedics and other medical services.

10. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia plans to build a 37,000-square-foot multispecialty clinic in Abington, Pa. The clinic will have up to 30 exam rooms, a developmental physical therapy area, an occupational therapy gym and spaces for audiology, speech therapy, radiology and electroencephalogram service.

11. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic opened a gastroenterology center on the Saint Mary's portion of its campus.

12. The Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery at White Plains Hospital will expand its gastroenterology offerings next year with a $272 million outpatient center and a handful of other services.



