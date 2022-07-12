10 biggest gastroenterology deals in Q2

Here are the 10 biggest gastroenterology deals in the second quarter of 2022:

1. Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures partnered with Microsoft to give a total of $150,000 to three startups, including gastroenterology technology company SpectralDx.

2. Providence, R.I.-based University Gastroenterology and Virgo Surgical Video Solutions are using artificial intelligence to identify patients for inflammatory bowel disease trials.

3. Micro-Tech Endoscopy USA and Wision A.I. partnered to make Micro-Tech the U.S. GI endoscopy distributor of Wision's EndoScreener, an artificial intelligence-assisted polyp detection software used during colonoscopies.

4. United Digestive, a gastroenterology-focused physician practice management company, added Daniel Mullady, MD, to its network.

5. GI Alliance partnered with Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., to enter the Kansas and Missouri markets.

6. GI Alliance partnered with Gastroenterology Consultants, expanding its presence in the greater Houston area.

7. Fujifilm will offer MRI, CT, ultrasound, mammography, digital radiography, endoscopy and enterprise imaging to the 21,000 members of the National Rural Health Association.

8. Medical device company EvoEndo completed an $8.4 million series A financing round.

9. Fujifilm was awarded a five-year multimillion dollar military contract.

10. Miami-based Gastro Health added two new practices in Maryland and Washington.