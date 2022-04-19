Single-use endoscopy developer completes $8.4M series A financing round

Medical device company EvoEndo has completed an $8.4 million series A financing round.

The company said it plans to use the funding to support the commercial launch of a single-use endoscopy system, in an April 19 news release.

The system received FDA 510(k) clearance in February, andthe company said it plans to roll it out this year.

The funding round was led by founding investor TLP Investment Partners along with the Sunshine Charitable Foundation and the Jill and Paul Meister family.