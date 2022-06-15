New AI partnership aims to find best candidates for IBD trials

Providence, Rhode Island-based University Gastroenterology is teaming up with Virgo Surgical Video Solutions to use artificial intelligence to identify patients for inflammatory bowel disease trials.

University Gastroenterology physicians will use the Virgo platform in their everyday practice. The platform will automatically record every endoscopic procedure across the company's practice facilities.

Computer vision will analyze the endoscopic video data and identify patients who meet the criteria for IBD clinical trials within Virgo's pharmaceutical network, Virgo said in a May 20 news release.