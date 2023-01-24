What cardiologists are paid in the 3 largest US cities

Self-employed cardiologists earn more than their employed counterparts in three major U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, according to Medscape's physician salary explorer

What cardiologists are paid in three major cities: 

New York City 

Employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $388,224

8 to 14 years: $408,542

15 to 21 years: $460,330

22 to 28 years: $486,403

29 to 35 years: $493,879

36+ years: $425,866

Self-employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $488,219

8 to 14 years: $512,067

15 to 21 years: $560,595

22 to 28 years: $509,052

29 to 35 years: $506,658

36+ years: $455,206

Chicago 

Employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $388,224

8 to 14 years: $458,251

15 to 21 years: $501,755

22 to 28 years: $532,014

29 to 35 years: $549,914

36+ years: $428,425

Self-employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $488,219

8 to 14 years: $512,067

15 to 21 years: $560,595

22 to 28 years: $562,071

29 to 35 years: $561,860

36+ years: $460,886

Los Angeles 

Employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $388,224

8 to 14 years: $419,490

15 to 21 years: $473,692

22 to 28 years: $491,910

29 to 35 years: $506,650

36+ years: $401,350

Self-employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:

1 to 7 years: $488,219

8 to 14 years: $512,067

15 to 21 years: $560,595

22 to 28 years: $558,658

29 to 35 years: $527,275

36+ years: $449,366

