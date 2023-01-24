What cardiologists are paid in the 3 largest US cities

Self-employed cardiologists earn more than their employed counterparts in three major U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, according to Medscape's physician salary explorer.
What cardiologists are paid in three major cities:
New York City
Employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $388,224
8 to 14 years: $408,542
15 to 21 years: $460,330
22 to 28 years: $486,403
29 to 35 years: $493,879
36+ years: $425,866
Self-employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $488,219
8 to 14 years: $512,067
15 to 21 years: $560,595
22 to 28 years: $509,052
29 to 35 years: $506,658
36+ years: $455,206
Chicago
Employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $388,224
8 to 14 years: $458,251
15 to 21 years: $501,755
22 to 28 years: $532,014
29 to 35 years: $549,914
36+ years: $428,425
Self-employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $488,219
8 to 14 years: $512,067
15 to 21 years: $560,595
22 to 28 years: $562,071
29 to 35 years: $561,860
36+ years: $460,886
Los Angeles
Employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $388,224
8 to 14 years: $419,490
15 to 21 years: $473,692
22 to 28 years: $491,910
29 to 35 years: $506,650
36+ years: $401,350
Self-employed cardiologist salaries by experience range:
1 to 7 years: $488,219
8 to 14 years: $512,067
15 to 21 years: $560,595
22 to 28 years: $558,658
29 to 35 years: $527,275
36+ years: $449,366