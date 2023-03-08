UC Davis Medical Center debuts valve replacement procedure

University of California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento has become the first hospital in the region to perform the transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement procedure.

The minimally invasive procedure was performed as part of a clinical trial, according to a March 7 news release from the hospital. The procedure is used to treat tricuspid regurgitation, which affects an estimated 1.6 million Americans.

The valve is replaced by inserting a catheter through the major vein of the leg. The procedure was performed by Gagan Singh, MD, who will monitor patients participating in the TTVR clinical trial for five years.